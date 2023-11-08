Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CLM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,417. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
