Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,417. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 177.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

