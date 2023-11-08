Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 62,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,820. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $8.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Lucid investors seek clarity; downtrend intact, new lows ahead
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Celsius is growing with no end in sight!
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why picking Adidas over Nike is a safe bet
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.