Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 62,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,820. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.