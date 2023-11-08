Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.45

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 148198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,172.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 310,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 41,317 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 21,187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

