Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $15.95. Coupang shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 5,191,754 shares.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CPNG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.