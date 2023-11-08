CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Up 5.4%

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.42 and last traded at $90.42. 23,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 41,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRA International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $641.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $528,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,871,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CRA International by 588.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in CRA International by 58.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

