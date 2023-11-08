Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 13th

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Crane NXT has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crane NXT to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Crane NXT stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. Crane NXT has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cristen L. Kogl bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.62 per share, with a total value of $59,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. Its advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies.

