Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 0.8 %
CMCT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.
Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
