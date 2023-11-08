Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

CMCT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.