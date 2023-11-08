Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Stock Price Down 19.7%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 186,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 773% from the average daily volume of 21,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

