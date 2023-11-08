Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Cricut had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $174.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
CRCT opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.39. Cricut has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $17.89.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $11,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,200,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 30,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $304,657.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,221,801.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $11,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,200,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.
Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
