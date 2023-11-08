Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Cricut had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $174.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cricut Price Performance

CRCT opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.39. Cricut has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $17.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $11,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,200,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 30,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $304,657.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,221,801.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $11,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,200,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

