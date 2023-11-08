CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics traded as low as $54.24 and last traded at $54.64. Approximately 565,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,214,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.94.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
