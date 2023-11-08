CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics traded as low as $54.24 and last traded at $54.64. Approximately 565,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,214,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.94.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $801,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 510,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 137,629 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.