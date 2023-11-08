Critical Comparison: Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) versus ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Evelo Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $631.89 million 6.09 -$215.98 million ($0.92) -25.54 Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$114.53 million ($18.18) -0.02

Profitability

Evelo Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals -23.55% -38.84% -23.64% Evelo Biosciences N/A -3,491.73% -154.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Evelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 0 3 9 0 2.75 Evelo Biosciences 1 4 0 0 1.80

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 51.77%. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus target price of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18,489.18%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals beats Evelo Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. The company also develops Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome; Pimavanserin that is in Phase III ADVANCE-2 study to treat the negative symptoms of schizophrenia; ACP-204 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease psychosis; antisense oligonucleotide programs; and other programs for neuropsychiatric symptoms. It has a license agreement with Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited to develop and commercialize trofinetide for Rett syndrome and other indications; and a license and collaboration agreement with Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. to discover, develop and commercialize novel RNA-based medicines for the potential treatment of severe and rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases of the CNS. The company was formerly known as Receptor Technologies, Inc. and changed its name ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. in 1997. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing EDP1867, a non-live pharmaceutical preparation for single strain of Veillonella parvula, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; EDP2939, an investigational oral biologic for the potential treatment of inflammatory diseases; and EDP1908, a product candidate for oncology. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

