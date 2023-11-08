Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Up 5%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.74. 84,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 225,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$2.63 to C$2.61 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.04 to C$2.84 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 33.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

