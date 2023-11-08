CuriosityStream (CURI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. On average, analysts expect CuriosityStream to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 70.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

