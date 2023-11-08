CVD Equipment (CVV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

Shares of CVV stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 1.65.

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 32,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $207,413.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 820,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,553.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVD Equipment in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

