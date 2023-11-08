CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,451. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $249,426.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $249,426.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 15,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $249,641.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,198. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

