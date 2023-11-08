CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of CBAY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. 247,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,817. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.29. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,017 shares of company stock worth $3,101,198 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

