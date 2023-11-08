CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

CBAY opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.29.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,017 shares of company stock worth $3,101,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics



CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

