Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.80

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 138717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTKB

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $49.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytek Biosciences

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $136,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,947,586.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,000 shares of company stock valued at $686,650. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.