D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.48, RTT News reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.9 %

DHI stock opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,462.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

