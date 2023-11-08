Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.17. 234,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,334. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

