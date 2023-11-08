Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on DASTY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 0.2 %

DASTY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth $496,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.