Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Raised by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $7,714,180.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,625,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,726,702. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average is $92.93. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.08, a P/E/G ratio of 939.71 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

