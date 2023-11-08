Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $120.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.24.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.24. 2,000,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 939.71 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,242,538.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,242,538.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,664.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 274,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,539,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,726,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

