Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Trading Down 4.6%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.21. 101,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 383,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Datasea Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datasea Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTSS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datasea in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Datasea in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

