DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. DaVita updated its Q4 guidance to $1.29-1.79 EPS.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA traded up $5.28 on Wednesday, reaching $85.37. 1,402,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,373,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in DaVita by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 304,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,295,000 after purchasing an additional 260,783 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

