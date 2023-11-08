DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised DaVita from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. DaVita has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

