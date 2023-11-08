DBS Group Holdings Ltd Plans Dividend of $1.37 (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 1.3729 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

DBS Group Trading Up 0.2 %

DBSDY stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $88.98 and a 52-week high of $110.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

