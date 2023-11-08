Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 12-Month High at $608.17

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $608.17 and last traded at $607.75, with a volume of 123896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $597.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.15.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.09 and a 200-day moving average of $518.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

