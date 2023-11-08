Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,672.6% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 42,895 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.6% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $369.21 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

