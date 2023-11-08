Delek US (NYSE:DK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -116.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Insider Activity

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Delek US by 354.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

