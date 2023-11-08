Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.
Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. 358,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,536. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $33.31.
Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics
In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,285.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,526 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $63,225.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,065,022.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,285.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $651,353 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.
