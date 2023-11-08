Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,199. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $34,419.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,285.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,285.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $32,069.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,057.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $651,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.