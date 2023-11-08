Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,008,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 169,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 1,306,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $7,813,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 510,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth $5,321,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $83,123.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 970,217 shares in the company, valued at $10,196,980.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $83,123.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 970,217 shares in the company, valued at $10,196,980.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $1,010,512. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denny’s Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DENN stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $471.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

