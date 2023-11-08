Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $236.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

