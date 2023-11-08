Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 512 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $66.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Read Our Latest Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.