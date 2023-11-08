Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 512 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
CCEP stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $66.79.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
