Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. State Street Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AOS opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

