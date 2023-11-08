Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

