Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $100,756,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 42.8% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,501,000 after acquiring an additional 318,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.60.

NYSE:STE opened at $218.38 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $160.15 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.00 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.49%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

