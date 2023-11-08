Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

