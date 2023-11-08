Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $172,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

