Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $190,000 Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after buying an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,594,000 after buying an additional 49,794 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,968,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $219.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $312.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.17.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

