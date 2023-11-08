Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $194,000 Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 102.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

Paycom Software Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $167.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.57 and its 200 day moving average is $289.30. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

