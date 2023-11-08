Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $94,000 Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.83.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PKG opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $119.43 and a 52-week high of $159.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average is $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

