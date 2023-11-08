Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 852.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,876,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,781,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.