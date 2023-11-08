Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $492.56 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.63 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $466.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $1,868,166.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 999,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $1,868,166.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 999,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,289 shares of company stock worth $10,430,428. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

