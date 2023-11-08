Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 117.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

