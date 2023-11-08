Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $411.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.89 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

