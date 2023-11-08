Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $83,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $102,920,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,484,000 after buying an additional 266,465 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $216.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 161.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.82 and a 1-year high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

