Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $85,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 641 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.9% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.9% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 67,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

