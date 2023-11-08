Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.